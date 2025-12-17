N600m Goods Lost As Fire Razes Gombe Timber

Timber Sellers Association, Gombe State chapter, said yesterday some of their members lost goods worth over N600 million to Monday’s fire outbreak that destroyed several shops at Kasuwa Katako Market, Gombe.

Chairman Mohammed Ahmadu said this when Deputy Governor Manassah Jatau visited the market to commiserate with them.

He said no fewer than 60 shop owners with goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed with nothing to salvage. “At least N600 million worth of goods were destroyed in the fire that started around 7.30p.m on Monday,” he said.

Ahmadu begged the state and the Federal Governments, through its relevant agencies, to assist them with urgent relief to enable them fend for their families.

Jatau said the state government in collaboration with relevant agencies would carry out the necessary assessment towards providing urgent relief to the affected persons.

He urged the traders and their association to evaluate the frequent fire outbreaks, recalling how a fire outbreak had devastated some shops at the other section of the market three weeks ago.