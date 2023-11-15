N6, YhemoLee, Others Mourn Oladips’ Death

Following the death of fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Oladips, N6, Yhemolee, and other netizens have reacted to the news of his tragic demise as they mourn the 28-year-old budding rapper.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips’ management in a statement issued on his Instagram page on Wednesday confirmed he died at 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

Reacting to his sudden death, rapper Nnamdi Nwabasili, also known as N6, expressed his condolences and chastised those who accused Oladips of chasing clout in a post he wrote just hours before his death.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Oladips had appealed for assistance on his Instagram stories prior to the video going viral.

He wrote, “I Done Mean To Scare Nobody, But Disciples Please Pray For Me! I Don’t Feel Good.”

He had also pleaded for aid, calling out his friend, @onlyonelifetime, in the post as he inquired about his whereabouts, stating that he had called him several times and that they knew he didn’t like being left alone in the house, especially in his critical condition.

However, prior to his post, the rapper received a lot of backlash with many people accusing him of merely trying to get attention. Meanwhile, thousands of people rushed down to his Instagram page in grief hours after it was announced that he had passed away.

This act led N6 to conclude that it makes sense why so few people come forward to talk about their struggles.

He stated, “Na why Man no dey Speak out. Shey you all were saying he was clout-chasing not up to 24 hours ago.

RIP OLADIPS.”