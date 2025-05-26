N6.5bn Opioids Intercepted At Lagos, Rivers Ports, As NDLEA Nabs 2 British Nationals

Share

No fewer than six million pills of opioids namely: tamol 225mg, tapentadol 225mg and carisoprodol 225mg as well as 332,000 bottles of codeinebased cough syrup with a combined street value of six billion five hundred and twenty-four million naira have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers and the Apapa sea – port, Lagos.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the seizures at the Apapa and Onne ports followed intelligence and tracking of new trafficking routes to ship illicit substances into Nigeria by drug cartels, which necessitated the watch-listing of the containers for 100 percent examination.

Babafemi said the consignments at the Port Harcourt ports: six million pills of opioids and 162,000 bottles of codeine syrup were uncovered in two containers on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 May 2025 during a joint examination of the shipments by NDLEA officers with men of the Nigeria Customs and other security agencies.

At the Apapa port in Lagos, a total of 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup were discovered in a watch-listed container by NDLEA operatives during a similar joint examination exercise on Thursday, May 22.

Meanwhile, two British nationals: Mhizha Jordan Alexander Tatendra and Ayedipe Andrew Adejuwon as well as two Nigerians: Shonowo Oluwaseun Imole and Ofuoma Omokaro Ayobami have been arrested by NDLEA operatives for attempting to smuggle into Nigeria 92 bags of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 51.10kg through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

