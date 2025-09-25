N5m Prize For Girls In Globacom’s Innov8 STEM Competition

Desirous of promoting the love of sciences and pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the Glo Foundation, Globacom’s corporate social responsibility arm, is staking millions of naira to promote STEM among girls across the country.

This is part of its programme for the celebration of this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child. The Foundation has put in place the ‘Glo Innov8’ National STEM Competition for girls in Senior Secondary Schools across the country.

The competition, a STEMfocused challenge, will see the winning schools carting home N5 million in prizes. A statement from Glo Foundation explained that the ‘Glo Innov8’ National STEM Competition is aimed at enabling girls in secondary schools to “Compete, Innovate and Win” in the competition and also enhance the confidence and knowledge of the girl child.

It also added that the competition “is our modest way at Glo Foundation of celebrating and encouraging the girl child to focus more on the studies of STEM subjects and pursue careers in these areas in future so as to become problem solvers for the country”.

The overall winning school with the best idea walks away with N2,000,000 prize, while the two Students who will represent the school will get a laptop each, and the Teacher/Mentor/ STEM Coordinator gets a token of N200,000.