N5bn Palliative, Shambolic, Unscientific Policy –ACF Tells Tinubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the N5 billion palliatives by the Federal Government to the states as a shambolic and unscientific policy that was not thought through before execution.

Speaking through its Spokesman, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the Northern apex body said a policy that that allocates N5 billion to all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory without considering their population and even the poverty level in the states was not well thought out.

Muhammad-Baba, who said that he was speaking on his personal charge, said there was no basis for giving the same amount to Lagos, Oyo, Kano and Bayelsa states, as the statistics of the people differ. He said: “I am not happy about such blanket distribution of N5 billion to each state. In the first place, there is no basis for the distribution.

I mean, if you are looking for poor people, are you allocating the same amount to Bayelsa, Lagos, Oyo, and Kano states, and you expect it to make an impact? “This shows that we are doing things like what some people call ‘hunter’s pack’. You don’t plan, you don’t strategize, you just came out in blanket and just make an announcement on that.

There is no basis for sharing money to states on an equal basis. “We are talking of poor people and poor people are a question of proportion. We know there are over 140 million multi-dimensionally poor people in Nigeria.

The number of people suffering from poverty in Lagos, Oyo, and Kano will not be the same with those living in poverty in Bayelsa, Taraba, or Jigawa. So, what is the basis? What impact is it going to make? “You are accompanying it with 30,000 bags of rice.

How many people is that going to reach? Take a state like Sokoto, for example. They have over seven million people by the latest National Population Commission estimate. So, how many people are 30,000 bags of rice going to feed?

“The government is not working on a definite plan, definite specific. I am sorry to say that the government is implementing a shambolic policy. You need to come to the aid of the poor people. There is no doubt about it. But that must be scientific, but you need to do it in such a way that your intervention will not be a drop in the ocean.”