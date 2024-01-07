N585bn Alleged Fraud: Tinubu Orders Probe Into Humanitarian Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation into the financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

A document that has circulated widely and bears Edu’s signature, addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, which details instructions from the Minister to disburse N585,198,500.00 to an individual named Oniyelu Bridget.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the document also indicated that the disbursement of the N585.198 million grant, designated for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos States, was deposited into Oniyelu’s account.

However, the Minister denied any wrongdoing, saying the reports about her mismanaging public funds are targeted at tarnishing her image.

This revelation has, however, sparked widespread concern and calls for accountability.

Reacting to the scandal in a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that President Tinubu is concerned about the scandal.

The Minister stated that the President ordered the probe to be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

He said the present administration is determined to unravel the truth, assuring that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledges the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

“The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.”