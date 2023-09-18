N577bn Anchor Borrowers: Security operatives move against defaulters

These may not be the best of times for defaulting beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme as security agencies are set to effect their arrest and detention, being part of a subsisting presidential directive, findings by New Telegraph indicated.

Specifically, the Presidency had ordered relevant security agencies to recover N577 billion, being outstanding refunds to be made by participating financial institutions (PFIs), companies, individuals, as well as farm associations, who benefited from the Scheme.

This newspaper reports that the government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had launched the programme on November 17, 2015, in order to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers (SHFs) and reputable companies (anchors) involved in the production and processing chains.

Over N1 trillion was disbursed by the apex bank to PFIs, states, as well as other beneficiaries, many of whom have since discharged the burden of repayment.

However, organisations and individuals, who had yet to repay their respective loans, or balance in some instances, had up to September 18 to do so, failure of which will be met with consequences.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with the newspaper, said security operatives may begin to arrest and detain those, who failed to comply with the repayment directive, at the expiration of the deadline (which is today).

“Further to the presidential directive in respect of the Anchor Borrowers’ loan, I can inform you that security agencies may begin arrest and detention of defaulters.

“Don’t forget that all those concerned (defaulters) were given an ultimatum of two weeks, which expires today, Monday, September 18 2023, to ensure completion of payments to the government.

“I think the government has been gracious enough, considering the length of time they enjoyed, in addition to the ultimatum,” one of the sources said.

Another source, who spoke in a similar vein, explained that: “The presidential directive followed discovery that some debtor-organisations were (allegedly) making unverifiable claims of payment, while others have simply gone under.

“In fact, two of the PFIs (names withheld), allegedly withheld N255 million meant to be paid to associations, and others successfully captured by the interventionist scheme.

“One of the associations, which took N39 billion, was able to return N23 billion as at the time of the two-week ultimatum, including others, who equally made some refunds.

“Again, apart from failing to disburse what was due to the beneficiaries, some of the payment platforms involved did not remit the difference to the CBN.

“As at the time the Presidency issued the directive, it was discovered that out of the huge funds, outstanding refunds of N577 billion were yet to be made by beneficiary-organisations, and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is deeply concerned about this development.

“Apart from some state governments that are yet to pay back, there are other institutions and associations that are also in default.”

However, a spokesperson for one of the law enforcement agencies contacted, simply said “no comment, please”.