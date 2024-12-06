N50m Up For Grabs As Lagos Liga Take Centre Stage

Share

There is excitement all around as 16 teams take to the pitch for N50m prize money in the maiden Lagos Liga tournament.

According to the organisers, the tournament, will later see the introduction of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the knockout stages.

The opening game will see Jarus taking on Koko FC today at the Campus Square pitch with two other games involving Mavbrooks SC versus 30BG and Superstar against Golden Alchemy also taking place on the opening day.

The tournament is expected to hit the knockout stage by December 20 while the final takes place on December 27.

Speaking yesterday, during a press conference to herald the competition, the League Commissioner of the Lagos Liga, Sandra Omoniyi, reiterated the fact that they are not a professional league as they are not around to compete with other football competitions in the country.

While appreciating all sponsors, Omoniyi praised the Lagos State government for supporting the initiative. In his own words, the Technical Director of Lagos Liga, Tobi Adepoju, said they are going to play by the rules while explaining the rationale behind the screening out of some of the players.

