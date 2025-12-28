N50bn: Present Evidence Of Approval, Not Request – Makinde Tells Fayose

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has dismissed claims by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, that the Federal Government handed him ₦50 billion, which he allegedly kept quiet about to fund a future presidential ambition, describing the allegation as false, misleading and politically desperate.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor said no such amount was ever disbursed to the Oyo State Government, stressing that Fayose failed to provide evidence of approval or payment because none existed.

“The Federal Government did not give Governor Makinde ₦50 billion. What exists on record is a request and a promise, not a disbursement,” the statement said.

“Even the memo being circulated only reflects what was proposed, not what was released.”

The statement explained that following the January 2024 explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, which claimed lives and destroyed properties, Governor Makinde travelled to Abuja with a detailed report to formally request federal intervention after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not visit the state.

According to the governor’s aide, while the Federal Government initially promised ₦50 billion, it eventually released only ₦30 billion.

“A promise is not a release. When it came time to act, only ₦30 billion was released. The remaining ₦20 billion was withheld after alleged demands for inducements were linked to its disbursement, demands the governor refused,” Olanrewaju stated.

He added that it would have been inappropriate for the governor to publicly litigate negotiations around a national tragedy or hold press conferences over funds that were promised but not released.

“What matters is what was done with the money that actually came,” the statement said.

Olanrewaju said Governor Makinde publicly acknowledged the Federal Government’s support during the inauguration of a transparent committee established to manage and disburse the relief funds.

He explained that part of the ₦30 billion was paid directly to victims as immediate relief, while the remainder was deployed for reconstruction and restoration within the affected Bodija axis.

According to him, damaged roads have been repaired, rebuilding is ongoing, and plans are underway to construct a memorial at the explosion site in honour of those who lost their lives.

The statement clarified that the ₦4.5 billion figure often cited publicly refers strictly to direct financial support paid to victims, including landlords and tenants.

“That amount represents about 15 per cent of the total funds released. The governor ensured direct support for victims while also funding broader government interventions. Anyone who visits the area can see the reconstruction work,” Olanrewaju said.

Describing the allegations as politically motivated, the governor’s spokesman linked the renewed attacks to Makinde’s recent declaration that he would not support President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He recalled that Makinde supported Tinubu in 2023, a decision the governor has since said he regrets, citing concerns over what he described as growing attempts to push Nigeria toward a one-party state.

“That declaration marked a turning point. Almost immediately, political hostilities were activated,” the statement noted.

Olanrewaju also referenced a recent attempt by a group allegedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to set up a purported PDP caretaker committee in Oyo State, describing the move as illegitimate and rejected by key party leaders.

“These actions are not driven by principle; they are driven by desperation,” the statement said.

He maintained that attempts to portray Governor Makinde as dishonest or disconnected from his party would fail, noting that he remains one of the few serving PDP governors whose mandate is rooted in performance and public trust.

“Half-truths and outright falsehoods may offer temporary comfort to those who trade in political mischief, but they always collapse under the weight of facts,” Olanrewaju said.

He added that the issue transcends partisan politics and touches on the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

“This is about whether fear, coercion and political intimidation will be allowed to undermine democratic values. Governor Makinde has made his position clear, he will not be complicit,” the statement concluded.