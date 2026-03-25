N500bn Freighting On Inland Waterways Threatened Over 38% Extra Cost

Importers and freight forwarders have snubbed container movement by barges over 38 per cent extra cost, thereby threatening N500 billion freight business on Nigerian waterways. It was learnt that the rising terminal fees, other operational expenses and fuel costs had pushed barge operators to charge more on container lifting.

About one million containers are ferried by barges annually on Nigerian waters to off dock terminals as it cost between N400,000 and N500, 000 to ferry a container through the Lagos waterways.

However, because of the new charges, barge operators are forced to charge between N700,000 and N800,000 operational expenses.

According to Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), previous charges stood at about N50,000 but have risen to nearly N300,000 or 500 per cent. They explained that transporting a 40-foot container by truck from Apapa to Oshodi now costs roughly N250,000, while it costs between N700,000 and N800,000.

The President of the association, Olubunmi Olumekun, explained in Lagos that with this kind of cost structure, it would be difficult to compete, saying there was no way barging would help to decongest the roads of trucks.

He noted that the situation had contradicted the Federal Government’s push to strengthen indigenous participation in the maritime sector and develop the blue economy, stressing that excluding local barge operators from the port would ultimately affect cargo movement efficiency and increase the cost of goods nationwide.

According to him, the association has written several letters to government agencies and plans to escalate the matter further if urgent steps are not taken to restore fair access to port facilities.

Meanwhile, BOAN’s Director of Enforcement and Operations, Nura Wagani, said that the increase in terminal charges was introduced without consultation with barge operators, describing it as a major blow to their operations.

Wagani explained that importers and freight forwarders naturally prefer the cheaper option, which is now road transportation. He warned that the shift back to trucks could worsen the already difficult traffic situation around the Apapa corridor and reduce the gains made through water-based cargo evacuation.

Also, he said that the challenge appears to be concentrated mainly at Apapa Port, stressing that barge operations at Tin Can Island Port remain more affordable and accessible. He explained: “The increase in terminal handling charges was carried out without consulting us.

If a truck is loading one container for N280,000 and a barge is loading for N580,000, you would prefer to go for the cheaper one. “The increment is going to affect the whole nation because anyone taking delivery by barge would add it to the cost of selling their commodities for the common man.

“We as barge operators have been thrown out of business, nobody is patronising us because of these exorbitant rates. This is only happening in Apapa Port. If you go to the Tin Can Island Port, the cost is not the same, Tin Can Island is far cheaper than Apapa where APMT is flexing muscles and trying to take over our barging operation.”

The operators are, therefore, urging the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and other relevant authorities to urgently investigate the situation, enforce fair access to berthing space, and ensure that indigenous barge operators are not pushed out of business.

They insist that without swift intervention, the country risks losing one of the most practical solutions to port congestion while also weakening local participation in the maritime industry.

Recall that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) established guidelines and regulations that would enable NPA and BOAN’s safety and enforcement unit to clamp down on illegal barge operators using sub-standard vessels to lift cargoes as well as some of the operators, who have been operating outside the rules of engagement.

Also, it has establish a joint task force for safety of barge operations on Nigerian waters and to create opportunities for genuine operators. The taskforce were drawn from NIMASA, NIWA and Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN).

It learnt that the idea was initiated after a meeting with the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, by the BOAN executive, saying that the joint taskforce would also sanitise nonmembers that take undue advantage of the sector.