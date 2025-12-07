N500bn Debt: ADC Says APC Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government over its failure to pay more than N500 billion owed to local contractors for completed projects, describing the situation as evidence of the ruling party’s insensitivity to the suffering of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed deep concern over the condition of indigenous contractors who, for several weeks, have occupied the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance with coffins, demanding payment for work already done.

“We also stand in strong solidarity with pensioners who are now threatening to march naked in protest if the Federal Government fails to pay long-overdue pension arrears,” the party added.

The ADC noted that no responsible government would allow conditions to deteriorate to the point where citizens resort to extreme actions such as coffin displays and threats of naked protests before being taken seriously.

The party questioned whether the APC cares about the damage these developments inflict on Nigeria’s image, especially when the government repeatedly boasts about meeting and surpassing its revenue targets.

“If our national finances are truly as strong as the government claims, why are contractors still owed? Why are pensioners still waiting for increments and palliatives approved more than a year ago? You cannot claim revenue excellence while ordinary Nigerians are drowning in unpaid debts. Something is not adding up,” the ADC said.

The party lamented that rather than addressing the worsening crisis, the APC-led administration appears more focused on distributing campaign vehicles, mobilising coordinators, and building political structures for the 2027 elections.

“A government that cannot pay its own contractors or honour its obligations to pensioners has no moral right to be campaigning for another term,” the ADC stated.

It added that the party is prepared to march in solidarity with the aggrieved contractors and pensioners if the government fails to take immediate action.