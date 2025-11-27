N50.9trn Revenue: Group Urges FG To Stimulate Other Sectors

President of Women In Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, has urged the Federal Government to stimulate, develop and maximise other sectors of the economy so that they will earn revenues to the nation as the oil and gas sector has been doing.

She noted that the oil and gas sector had been a major revenue earner of the country, adding that developing other sectors, as it did to the oil and gas sector. will provide massive revenues and foreign exchange for FG, which is dearly needed for governance and national developmental purposes.

She spoke during WIEN’s pre-4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) media briefing in Lagos, according to a statement yesterday. Report showed that Nigeria earned about N50.9 trillion ($32.9 billion) from crude oil sales in 2024, producing roughly 408.7 million barrels at an average price of $80 per barrel.

She called for more opportunities to be availed to women as she said they are strategic partners for organizational and national development. Fatayi-Williams said: “In terms of how the industry affects Nigeria’s economy, the oil and gas sector’s contribution to national development has been pivotal. When you talk about Nigeria, you refer to her as an oil and gas nation.

“But there’s a lot more that Nigeria has that we want to encourage the government to go into, in the same structural way, in which they went into oil and gas, oil prospecting.

They will also bring value to the nation. Oil and gas sector has played a dominant role in Nigeria’s revenue earning. Without it, you can’t talk about foreign exchange in Nigeria. To that extent, without that, you can’t talk about your reserves.

“But we want to encourage the government to use the oil and gas industry as the model. Do the same thing in other sectors in Nigeria. Nigeria has some very rare minerals, all kinds and lots of minerals. If you put in that same structure that you are putting in the oil and gas sector, it will bring positive impacts on the economy. Do the same thing on agriculture and other sectors.

“We have been recording more foreign direct investments in the oil and gas sector. I believe that with more structural focus, the oil industry will go back to the glory place, because you can already see that we are working towards that journey. And it’s very important that the structure that we see just continues so that Nigeria remains a place at the top of the industry globally.” She also said WIEN had recorded some landmark achievements.