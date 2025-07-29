N4trn Bond Programme Viable To Address Illiquidity –Minister

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu is hopeful the N4 trillion bond programme granted anticipatory approval by President Bola Tinubu will solve illiquidity in the power sector. He urged stakeholders to collaborate to ensure only legitimate debts are securitized.

Adelabu also warned that the sector’s progress risks being derailed by a N4 trillion debt overhang owed to generation companies (GENCOs)—a legacy liability accumulated since 2015.

He stressed that without urgent liquidity support, the sector faces the real risk of generation shutdowns, which would cripple the economy and undo the hard-earned gains. Adelabu appealed for partial debt defrayment to sustain operations while audit processes conclude.

The minister spoke at a high-level meeting between the President and the Association of Power Generation Companies at the Presidential Villa, according to a statement yesterday.

He hailed Tinubu for his decisive intervention in addressing the longstanding debt crisis affecting Nigeria’s power generation companies and lauded the administration’s commitment to resolving the liquidity challenges stifling the sector’s growth.

Adelabu highlighted the transformative strides made in the power sector since May 2023, crediting the President’s visionary leadership for restoring investor confidence and driving tangible improvements across the electricity value chain.