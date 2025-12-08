N4m For Grabs At 2nd Ikoyi Club Tennis Masters

With the year going to an end, the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club on Friday started the second edition of its annual Ikoyi Club Tennis Masters tournament with N4m prize money to be shared.

Improving from the N300,000 won by the winner in 2024, the 2025 winner in both the men and ladies categories are expected to cart home N500,000 each with all 16 players expected to go home with something.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday evening, the chairman of the tennis section, Diran Famakinwa, while applauding the sponsors, Megamound, said they were happy to host the second annual year-ending Masters.

“The year-end Masters is a celebration of the excellent skills of the players, the tennis players in Ikoyi Club,” he said. “The eight top male players and the eight top female players throughout the year have distinguished their skills in the art of tennis.

And today, we are starting a tournament where one man and one woman will emerge as the champions for 2025. “Last year it was Mr Destiny Da Silva who won the men’s top eight finals and Ms Nene Lawani also won the female version of the event. Everything goes back to reset now and the tournament starts.