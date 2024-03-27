N495M Debt: UCH Plunged Into Darkness As Disco Cuts Off Power

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan is locked in a battle with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over N495 million in electricity debt accumulated over three years. IBEDC was forced to disconnect the power supply to the hospital, plunging workers and patients into darkness. The UCH Medical Advisory Committee Chairman Abiodun Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday while the management had engaged the IBEDC in an open discussion, it had also written to the Ministry of Health for interventions.

He added that the health ministry had also communicated with the Ministry of Power. Adeoye said: “We have put inverters in some critical areas such as clinics and wards, we have a generator dedicated to power the theatre, ICU and labour rooms. “Also, the management constituted an Energy Committee led by Dr Obaro Michael to look into the shortterm and long-term solutions to energy issues in the hospital. “We feel the pain this might be causing, but we are not folding our hands and watching.” He added: “The IBEDC should see UCH as a sacred place because we render services to save lives.

“They send us bills up to N71 million in a month, and we only receive an overhead of just N14 million. “This year alone, they gave us a bill of N147 million and we have paid N145 out of it. “They still disconnected us for the third time this year. The current management of UCH inherited some debts since it came in 2019, a payment plan which was sustained until they began to charge us as a commercial centre. “And they disconnected us even without notice. They said we owe N495 million and should pay N250 million, but we can’t have the money and allow our patients to suffer.”