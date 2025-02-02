N480m Bribery Allegation: HEDA Calls On EFCC, ICPC For Immediate Investigation

Share

…Tasks Tinubu, NASS

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the allegation of N480 Million bribe demand against some members of the National Assembly.

There was a report (not New Telegraph) that alleged that senators and members of the House of Representatives, operating through the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund, and the House Committee on University Education, demanded money from Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to approve their 2025 budget allocations.

Surprised at the allegation, the House of Representatives urged anyone with credible evidence regarding the alleged N480 million bribery demand to present it to the relevant authorities, including the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges or anti-corruption agencies such as the ICPC for independent investigation.

But HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged bribe demand.

He decried that the allegation was deeply disturbing, as it not only violated ethical and legal standards but also entrenched corruption in Nigeria’s education sector, which is already plagued by chronic underfunding and administrative challenges.

Suraju said: “It is unacceptable that university administrators, who are entrusted with managing the country’s citadels of learning, are being subjected to intimidation and coercion by lawmakers who should be championing transparency and accountability.

“We call on the EFCC and the ICPC to immediately commence a thorough investigation into this matter. The lawmakers allegedly involved must be identified, investigated, and, if found guilty, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Corruption, particularly in the education sector, undermines national development, weakens institutions, and erodes public trust in governance.”

Furthermore, the HEDA boss urged President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to take decisive action in addressing the allegation.

He said: “The National Assembly must not become a breeding ground for corruption; rather, it should uphold the principles of integrity and good governance.

“If these allegations, which are becoming a recurring decimal after similar allegations of extortion were levelled against the legislators, are confirmed, disciplinary measures must be taken against those responsible to serve as a deterrent to others who may seek to exploit their positions for personal gain.”

He stated that HEDA remains committed to advocating for transparency, good governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the media, the general public, and particularly the management of the higher institutions to resist and expose corruption wherever it is found. Our education sector deserves better, and those entrusted with making policies should be held accountable for their actions,” Suraju said.

Share

Please follow and like us: