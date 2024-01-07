N44bn Fraud: Edu’s Continue Stay In Office Provocative – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, for allegedly directing that the sum of N585.2 million be paid into a private account.

The party also wants the minister to be investigated over the alleged looting of the N44 billion National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) fund.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the continuing stay of Betta Edu as Minister is provocative, adding that it amounts to stealing from a people and daring them to do their worst.

“It further confirms our party’s position that the Tinubu-led APC government is a cesspit of corruption; a haven for thieves and treasury looters,” the party stated.

According to the PDP, the alleged fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was “just a tip of the iceberg of the unprecedented treasury looting, unbridled stealing and plundering of resources going on in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which has practically brought the nation’s economy to its knees.”

The party further alleged that the minister was working with two unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) officials in the presidency and the National Assembly, to divert billions of naira to personal accounts.

It added that there were moves to use the suspended National Coordinator of NSIPA Halima Shehu as a scapegoat so as to sweep the involvement of the minister and the said APC leaders under the carpet.

PDP stated that Edu’s alleged directive for the transfer of the N585.2 million NSIPA money into a private account is a violation of Chapter 7, Section 713 of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations, 2009 which prohibits the payment of public money into a private account.

“The apparent fraudulent intention by Betta Edu in diverting public funds into a private account; an action which was appropriately declared illegal by the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, is consistent with APC’s character and proclivity for plundering of public resources.

“The lack of remorse by the minister especially in her lame attempt to justify the illegal diversion of funds meant for poor Nigerians is also consistent with the insensitivity, heartlessness, impunity and criminal audacity inherent in the APC administration,” the party added.

It challenged President Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to the fight against corruption by immediately sacking Betta Edu, and handing her over for investigation, and prosecution, and as well, take steps to recover the stolen N44 billion.

PDP also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to “immediately invite Betta Edu for questioning and take further steps to commence a system-wide investigation into the alleged large-scale corruption and treasury looting pervading in Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) under the APC administration.”