N43.5m Fraud: NOGASA Chairman, Philips, Jailed 21 years

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, yesterday sentenced Fatuyi Yemi Philips, Chairman of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), to 21 years in prison for his involvement in a fraud amounting to N43.5 million.

Justice Dada arrived at the verdict after finding Philips guilty of two counts filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the EFCC had filed charges against Philips, alleging that he had obtained money by pretense to the sum of N43,502,000.00.

Philips, who was first arraigned on April 7, 2022, stood trial alongside Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited. Count One among other charges reads:

“Fatuyi Yemi Philips and Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on or about the 28th day of September 2016, at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N43,502,000.00 from Elochukwu Okoye and Elebana Unique Ventures Nigeria Limited on behalf of WAPCIL Nigeria Limited, under the false representation that you would sell to WAPCIL Nigeria Limited $98,870.00, a representation you knew to be false.” Philips pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the trial proceeded.

