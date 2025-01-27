N413.6bn Worth Of Gas Departs Nigeria For Europe

Share

Seven vessels laden with 426,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N413.6 billion ($250.66 million) have left Nigerian Port to make deliveries in Europe.

Findings also revealed that Spain took delivery of 140,000 metric tonnes from the export last week. Data from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) explained that LNG Ondo has 65, 000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas, 8,000 tonnes; LNG Benue, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II,80,000 tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Lokoja, 65,000 tonnes.

It was revealed that Portugal had planned to increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Nigeria in order to end the dwindling supplies from Russia after importing 340,055 tonnes (49,141 gigawatt-hours) of natural gas in 2024 out which Nigeria accounted for 51 per cent or 173, 421 tonnes, about 40 per cent came from the United States and around 4.4 per cent from Russia.

In September, 2024, 1.36 million tonnes of the fuel valued at $936 million was ferried out to Asia and Europe. Also, between April and August, 2024 was 1.20 million tonnes of gas valued at $894 million (N1.43 trillion).

The country’s Environment Minister, Maria da Graca Carvalho, noted that Russia accounted for 15 per cent of Portugal’s LNG supply in 2021.

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union has implemented targeted sanctions on Russian oil and gas imported through pipelines but it has not prevented the import of LNG transported by ship into Europe.

Carvalho said: “Portugal is now practically independent of Russian gas, but we want to reduce this figure further by importing more gas from Nigeria and the United States.’’

In less than three weeks, three vessels with 211,000 tonnes of gas to Spain for delivery at the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife Anchorage.

Also, LNG Lokoja with 65,000 tonnes is still within the Gulf of Guinea waters sailing to its destination in Europe as price per metric tonne is estimated at $588.40.

In November 2024, NPA data explained that only 208, 000 tonnes of the fuel were shipped out by three vessels as the country’s capacity to export 1.17 million tonnes monthly dwindles, leading to shortfall of 959, 000 tonne.

According to the shipping data, LNG Sokoto shipped 66,000 tonnes to Europe in November, while Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes and LNG Ondo, 65,000 tonnes moved out of Bonny Island to Europe with the cargo.

Recall that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that it would support Nigerian Liquiefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to provide the operational collaboration necessary to expand gas production in order to grow exports.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, who received the Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Dr. Phillip Mshelbila at NPA Headquarters in Lagos gave the assurance of unwavering support, noting that the company had played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception.

Dantsoho said: “imbued by the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for the NPA to support the increased export orientation of the Federal Government, we assure you of our unwavering support.

“Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception. We will grow this partnership.”

Also, Mshelbila expressed Nigeria LNG’s appreciation for the NPA’s the continued sup – port and solicited increased synergy as NLNG Limited is expanding its LNG production capacity to take advantage of increased global demand.

Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of N5.81 trillion (or $3.7 billion) in third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert was through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

