N40trn LGA Allocation: SERAP threatens legal action against Wike, govs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has charged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, alongside the governors in the country to make public, details of federal allocations meant for local governments in their state and the FCT and the actual disbursement of the allocations to the local governments since the return of democracy in 1999.

SERAP equally tasked them: “To promptly invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments in your state and the FCT since May 1999.” Recall that the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2022 stated that: “If the money from the Federation Account to the states is about N100 million, N50 million will be sent to the chairman, but he will sign that he received N100 million.

“The chairman will pocket the balance and share it with whomever he wants to share it with.” But in its Freedom of Information (FoI) request dated January 27, 2024, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group stated that: “Nigerians have the right to know the details of actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations in your state and the FCT. “States and the FCT should be guided by transparency and accountability principles and proactively publish information pertaining to their actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments.”

According to the human rights group, transparency in the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments is fundamental to increase accountability, prevent corruption, build trust in democratic institutions, and strengthen the rule of law.