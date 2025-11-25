N400m Dasuki Money: I’ve Forgiven My Jailer – Metuh

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, says he has forgiven his former classmate, Justice Okon Abang, who sentenced him to prison over what he described as “trump-up charges.”

Metuh, who served as PDP spokesperson between 2012 and 2016, was arraigned for allegedly mismanaging N400 million he received from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in 2015 for security-related assignments.

He spent 10 months in Kuje prison before the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and acquitted him.

Speaking ahead of his 60th birthday on Friday, Metuh said he was wrongly persecuted after the PDP lost the 2015 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that his prosecution was politically motivated because of his role in government at the time.

“I want to tell Nigerians that there was no issue of N400 million missing anywhere,” he said.

Metuh explained that the funds in question were provided by former President Goodluck Jonathan before the 2015 election, stressing that they had no connection with campaign financing or security votes.

According to him, the money was meant to help douse rising security tensions at the time, similar to ongoing efforts by the current APC administration to curb national insecurity.

“They’ve sent a team to the U.S.; they’re doing other things in Nigeria. There are people helping them, doing what they need to do and disseminating information. It’s not because anybody loses an election that you victimise them with trump charges,” he said.

He noted that evidence presented in court clearly showed that the funds were handed to him as the lead figure in a team coordinated by former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Tony Anenih.

“There were people in the presidency involved; people in the academy; professors; and media professionals. We had a track record and we submitted our report,” he added.

Metuh recalled that the then Akwa Ibom State governor, now Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended him for handling the assignment transparently.

He said he had carried out similar national assignments under former President Olusegun Obasanjo during a period of fuel price crisis, and under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua while serving as PDP Vice Chairman (South East).

“But the truth is that as I turn 60, I have forgiven everyone. I have forgiven those involved. I’ve forgiven the judge. I’ve forgiven the EFCC. I’ve forgiven some of the media used for media trial,” he stated.

Metuh called for national healing and greater tolerance for dissenting opinions, warning against the use of state power to silence political opponents.

Although he earlier resigned from partisan politics, Metuh hinted that he will “be very active in the political space” after his birthday.

He did not disclose the exact role he intends to play but said: “It will be obvious to everyone that I am participating in this democracy and taking deep interest at a different level, at a very high level to ensure we develop democracy in this country.”