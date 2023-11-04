N4.8bn Fraud: Ibeto Issued Warrant Of Arrest For Non Apperance

Popular Nigerian businessman, Cletus Ibeto has been issued a warrant of arrest by a State High Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for failing to appear in court for his trial.

Ibeto, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Energy Development Company, and Odoh Holdings is standing a 10-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges include criminal breach of trust, forgery, deception, fraudulent conversion of property, and obtaining by false pretence.

Due to the Ibeto Energy Development Company’s non-attendance at the court session on October 5, the trial was postponed until November 3.

The businessman was supposed to be arraigned, according to Rotimi Jacobs, the prosecution’s attorney, who informed the court during Friday’s hearings.

According to Jacobs, the defendant missed the September 28, 2023, and October 5, 2023 sessions.

In response, Dada Awosika, the defendant’s counsel, expressed regret for his client’s absence and stated that the businessman is dealing with a medical condition.

Awosika pleaded with the judge to grant the defence team’s request to file an application contesting the court’s jurisdiction in this case.

The court should not accept any applications until it has assumed jurisdiction and ensured that the arraignment occurs, according to Jacobs, who expressed displeasure with the proposed application.

Jacobs requested that the businessman’s arrest be supported by a bench warrant issued by the court.

Awosika, however, disagreed, claiming that the bench warrant had no validity and that the defendant was elderly.

I.O. Ijelu, the trial judge, declared that the defendant’s ongoing absence from court was not supported by any convincing evidence.

He, therefore, adjourned the case till November 25.