N4.6trn Debt: AMCON Strategizes to Tighten Noose on Debtors

As part of the renewed strategy of the management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) currently led by Mr Gbenga Alade as MD/CEO, the Corporation, at the weekend, announced that it planned to deepen its collaboration with all stakeholders, especially the Asset Management Partners (AMPs), to recover the outstanding debt of over N4.6trillion from its obligors.

Welcoming the AMPs to an inaugural interactive session since the assumption of the current executive management of AMCON, the Executive Director in charge of Resolution, Mr Adeshola Lamidi, whose directorate in AMCON manages the AMPs scheme, said the Corporation had decided to take its relationship with the appointed AMPs to the next level, which he also assured would be mutually beneficial to both the AMPs and AMCON.

Reassuring the AMPs of the decision of the AMCON management to continue the partnership programme, Lamidi said the sessions would provide a timely and strategic opportunity for both parties to reflect on the journey so far, re-evaluate their recovery strategies and pave the way forward for better effectiveness, and efficiency in conducting this national assignment.

He reminded the AMPs that “AMCON’s mandate was at creation summarised in two folds: To stabilise the financial system (which we have done through the acquisition of non-performing loans and providing funds to the banks to avoid a systemic failure in the nation’s financial system, and the recovery of these loans.”

