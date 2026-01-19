N4.5bn Debt: Parallex Bank Accuses FHT Mega Express Of Abusing Court Process

Parallex Bank Limited has urged a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, to dismiss a suit filed against it by a logistics firm, FHT Mega Express Limited, describing the action as incompetent, an abuse of court process, and outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The bank, one of Nigeria’s new-generation lenders, is challenging an ex-parte order granted on December 18, 2025, by Justice Hauwa Lawal Gummi, which temporarily froze N7.154 billion in its accounts following a financial dispute with FHT Mega Express.

In a preliminary objection supported by an affidavit deposed to by Mrs. Cynthia Akunaeziri, a manager at the bank, Parallex disclosed that it had earlier instituted Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1774/2025 at a Federal High Court in Lagos against FHT Mega Express Limited and four others.

In the suit dated September 4, 2025, the bank is seeking to recover N4.5 billion, being FHT’s outstanding indebtedness arising from letters of credit opened in the company’s favour. The bank also sought to enforce its banker’s lien and obtained leave to dispose of goods to offset the debt.

Parallex Bank contended that rather than allow the Federal High Court to determine the issue of indebtedness, FHT embarked on what it described as a campaign of harassment aimed at frustrating the recovery of the undisputed debt.

According to the bank, FHT failed to disclose to the FCT High Court the existence of the earlier Lagos suit and a subsisting order directing the parties to maintain the status quo. It argued that this deliberate suppression of material facts amounted to a serious abuse of court process.

The bank further alleged that before approaching the FCT High Court, FHT had sought a similar ex-parte order at the Lagos State High Court in Suit No: LD/ ADR/6143/2025. That application, it said, was refused by Justice A. T. Muyideen, who instead ordered that the bank be put on notice. Following the refusal, Parallex Bank filed preliminary objections.