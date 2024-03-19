N4.1bn Fraud: EFCC hands over 324 recovered houses to Kano pensioners

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over documents of property and 324 houses recovered for Kano State pensioners to the affected individuals. The development was a result of an investigation carried out by the EFCC over N4.1 billion Pension Trust Fund contributed by some pensioners to own houses; which were denied by two successive Kano State Government administrations.

The EFCC’s probe followed receipt of a petition by a group known as: “Concerned Kano State Workers and Pensioners,” over the alleged misappropriation of pension funds in the state. The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, revealed the development in a statement yesterday. He noted that the property was handed over to the affected persons following a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Oyewale said: “The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over documents of properties and 324 houses recovered for Kano State pensioners to the affected individuals.”