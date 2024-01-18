N3bn Approval: Arewa Youths Warn Against Blackmailing

As the scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation rages on an anti-corruption group, Arewa Citizens Against Corruption has warned against unnecessary commentaries against the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The group, in a statement yesterday signed by Hussein Babangida, its National President, passed a vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila. The statement said: “We in the north are happy with the level of support he has provided to Mr. President” and “the dexterity with which he has carried out his functions as the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, which has translated maximally to the good of the generality of the Nigeria’s citizenry”.

They warned that such “unholy dragging” and “illicit media trial” of Hon. Gbajabiamila over the alleged approval of N3 billion for the humanitarian ministry to prosecute its social mandate, was unnecessary and capable of distracting the smooth operations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.”

The group said: “President Tinubu is a man given to a high sense of integrity, laced with high taste of transparency and accountability and we are sure he would not leave any stone unturned in his fight against corruption, even if it involves members of his household.