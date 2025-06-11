Share

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has criticised the N39 billion spent on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), describing it as a misplacement of priorities.

Speaking in Abuja while announcing the facilitation of three development projects valued at N6 million for Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, Obi stressed the need for prioritising education in national development.

The projects, which included the drilling of a borehole, provision of solar lighting, and establishment of a science laboratory, were undertaken to support the school where girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

Obi explained that the donation would have been made directly in the Chibok community, but the prevailing security situation in the area made it unsafe.

“If a section of the country is not safe to visit, then the whole country is not safe,” he said.

The donation was facilitated by Mrs. Aisha Yesufu, an activist advocating for the release of the remaining Chibok girls. She said the community contacted her on May 31 seeking help to improve computer literacy at the school, prompting her to reach out to Obi, who promptly responded.

The leader of the Chibok community, Dauda Iliya, who received the donation of 10 laptops and two laser printers on behalf of the school, pledged to ensure the items are used to their full potential for the benefit of the students.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, the former Anambra State governor described the ICC renovation—recently renamed after President Bola Tinubu—as a wasteful venture. He urged the federal government to channel such funds into sectors like education and health that directly impact the youth.

“The N39 billion used to renovate the International Conference Centre would have been better spent on initiatives that benefit school children who are in dire need of such investment.

“N39 billion could have procured thousands of computers that would have significantly improved learning in schools. These children are the leaders of tomorrow,” Obi said.

He further criticised the FCTA for embarking on such a costly renovation while teachers in the territory have been on strike for three months due to unpaid salaries.

“This is what I focused on during my tenure as governor of Anambra State. I ensured that students had access to computers—at least 10 students to one computer,” he added.

Share