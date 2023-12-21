The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) on Thursday raised an alarm that the N35,000 salary award that the Federal Government had been providing to workers to help them cushion the effect of the economic fallout from the removal of fuel subsidy has been discontinued.

Speaking in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of FWF, Comrade Andrew Emelieze said the Federal Government paid only one month out of the six months promised to the workers.

He emphasized that although prices are rising and a bag of rice currently costs more than N60,000, the minimum wage has been at N30,000 per month.

He said: “Federal Government workers nationwide have been going through tortuous moments since the removal of petroleum subsidy. Our take-home pay has been made meaningless as a result of the rising cost of living crisis and the constant devaluation of our naira. Salaries have remained the same while prices of goods and services have tripled within this period.

“We are surprised to note that the meagre 35,000 naira wage award grudgingly given to the federal workers by the federal government to cushion the effects of the economic crisis caused by the subsidy removal has been stopped. The federal government paid only one month out of the six months promised.

“We the federal government workers feel betrayed by the federal government. Our employer has been very unfair and unfaithful to us. We have not been treated as if we matter.

We are citizens, we are not beggars and we are supposed to be worthy of a fair wage. We the federal workers feel cheated.”