N35,000 Wage Award: We’re Not Following FG’s Lead, Say Governors

‘We already introduced our own palliatives before FG’s announcement’

Following the announcement of N35, 000 wage award by the Federal Government, there had been expectations that state governments would toe the same path but checks by Saturday Telegraph has revealed that some state governments are either not in conformity with the idea or have plans different from the central government. ‘Enugu working out something’ In Enugu, the state government said it has not approved any specific wage award for workers in the state but it has set up a committee to work out minimum wage review and other incentives to enhance workers welfare.

Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant on Research and Publication to Gov Peter Mbah, said the state government had equally ordered the procurement of long buses that will run on compressed natural gas to ease transportation workers and residents of the state. Ejeh said: “We are not following the pattern of the federal government (N35,00 wage award), in the sense that even before the issue of palliative, the state government had introduced its own version of palliatives.

“Payment of gratuities of the retired state workers since 2006; the state is clearing it, the gratuities and pensions of retired local government workers and local government teachers, the state is also tackling it, that’s part of it. “The state had already ordered the procurement of long buses that run on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). You can also see those palliatives the state is distributing, the state is also helping to subsidise agricultural inputs for those who are into farming.

“You will recall that on Teacher’s Day, the chairman of the NUT actually confirmed that the state set up a committee to review the minimum wage. “Already the state has rolled out coaster buses we have before, they are working and it’s free of charge for those civil servants the buses can accommodate while we are waiting for major ones.

‘Plateau cushioning effects’ Plateau State Government said it has created avenues of cushioning the effects of the harsh economic conditions of citizens and workers in the state. The state Commissioner of information and communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Jos said plans are underway by Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration to make all citizens, whether they’re government employees or not, to enjoy the dividends of good governance.

“The present economic situation calls for urgent intervention in the economy; as a government we’ve created avenues of cushioning the effects of the harsh economic weather. The Plateau state may not replicate what the Federal Government has done hook, line and sinker but we have created a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) allowance for our civil servants.

“We have increased bursary for students of state- owned tertiary institutions, reduced school fees by 50 percent and are working assiduously to bring back railway services to the city of Jos to ease the transportation challenge of our people. “Plans are underway to make all citizens, whether they’re government employees or not, to enjoy the dividends of good governance”, he said.

‘Delta workers already enjoying N10, 000 wage award’ Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori promised an uncommon favour for over 50,000 workers in the state within the available resources. The Governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said this in Asaba yesterday, noting that he will remain proactive in safeguarding the legitimate interests of all workers. “I will continue to take steps that will mitigate the sufferings of our people, especially the workers, as occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government within the limits of available resources.

“The Federal Government did not increase workers’ salaries as was erroneously speculated. The N35,000 per worker per month award recently announced by it for its personnel is not an increment, but a wage award to be paid for six months. “This clarification is necessary to put things in the right perspectives and to avoid creating the wrong impression in the mind of the public, particularly stakeholders.” He said as a responsible government, Oborevwori’s administration would be proactive in exercising its pro-workers’ inclination.

“We have long taken the bold step to pay N10,000 across board for all civil servants in the state for three months, starting from August to October, in the first instance. In fulfillment, our workers have since received the N10,000 wage award in August and September. The one for October will be paid by the end of this month.

“The financial palliative to workers also came with a new work schedule policy, under which non-critical personnel report for work thrice weekly, rather than daily. This measure is to help workers conserve funds that should have gone into fares as they commute to and from work daily, in the light of the prevailing economic circumstances. “The governor took these clearly worthy steps as a leader who is committed to the welfare of all Deltans, including workers.

The decision to give N10,000 to civil servants is in line with our M.O.R.E Agenda” Outcome of the central committee will determine Ekiti’s move The Ekiti state government said the decision to key into the payment of N35.000 wage award is based on the decision of a committee set up by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Governors Forum on the issue.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Hon Akin Oyebode, during a press briefing to herald the activities marking the first anniversary of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in office. He said: “There is a central negotiation committee set up by the federal government; the conversation is ongoing, the Nigeria Governor Forum (NGF) has also set up a committee on that, the discussion would be harmonised, the conclusion will determine what to do”.