N32bn Pension: Allegation Against Emmanuel False, Misleading – NLC

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said the alleged misappropriation of N32 billion pension and gratuity fund against former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, is false and misleading.

The NLC in the statement issued by the chapter Chairman, Comrade Sunny James, noted that the alleged fraud was committed in 2013 when Emmanuel was yet to become governor.

One Oliver Fejiro had alleged that the former governor misappropriated the fund, but the NLC stated that Emmanuel, after the assumption of office in 2015, introduced the automatic migration from the salaries platform to the pension platform for retirees in 2016.

“He (Emmanuel) also initiated the biometric verification of all pensioners in the state, which has established the true value of indebtedness which is now being cleared by his successor,” James added.

He explained that the compulsory 7.5 per cent contributory was introduced by Victor Attach administration, adding, “This was during the tenure of Comrade Udo K. Akpan as the state NLC Chairman and the monies so deducted was domiciled with the Union Bank Plc.”

According to him, “Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly queried the non-provision of any legal framework supporting such deductions and further encouraged the then Governor Godswill Akpabio to suspend and refund such deductions to the respective contributors until such a time that appropriate legislative actions would take place.”

The NLC Chairman disclosed that Emmanuel’s immediate predecessor Godswill Akpabio, in 2013, ordered the transfer of the contributed monies from Union Bank to Skye Bank “for effective refunds.”

James added that a committee headed by then Head of Civil Service, Mrs Cecilia Udoessien was set up by the state government, “to ensure all contributors received their counterpart contributions of 7.5 per cent.

“The corresponding sum was redistributed to the affected workers, leaving out most of the teachers and other workers.”

He explained that Emmanuel equally made some refunds to some of the workers who did not receive theirs in the course of that exercise, “which did not also cover all the workers.

“The good news today is that His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has agreed with the organised labour to release all the outstanding balance of 7.5 per cent refunds to the affected workers.”

Share

Please follow and like us: