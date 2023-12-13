N30bn Demolishing Compensation: Garnishing Order Obtain Fraudulently – Kano Govt

The Kano State Government has said the garnishing order obtained by the victims of Filin Masalaci from Abuja Court, was nothing but a fraudulent order, as the State government still operates its accounts.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, said there was no way a Court of the same jurisdiction, could even sit on a case it has decided on and which was since Appealed against.

He said it was on notice, that the Kano State Government had filed an appeal against the N30 Billion punitive and compensation judgment handed down by Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano.

The judgment was in favor of the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders.

Barrister Dederi wondered how the same Court of the same jurisdictions would give a Judgement in Kano, “a judgement that was even done out of the jurisdiction of the Court”, which was also appealed against, and another similar Court issued another order on the same matter.

Barrister Dederi stated that they filed an Appeal because the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, as it revolved around ownership of the property in the first place, and all records of proceedings were transmitted to the Appeal Court.

He said even before the appeal the government, had filed a motion seeking a stay of execution pending appeal, so how can the same even sit on the same case?

He confirmed that the record of the Federal High Court proceedings had already been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

The Attorney General also disclosed that the Court of Appeal has scheduled the hearing of the motion on stay of execution for 4th December.

He stressed that it would be futile for the Federal High Court to make any orders on the issue, as the case is pending before the appeal court and it would be akin to a court sitting in appeal on its own judgment.

Barrister Dederi reiterated that the Kano State Government’s actions are supported by the provisions of the Land Use Act, which empowers the government to grant and revoke land.

He emphasized that the demolition of the properties was carried out in the overriding public interest.

It should be noted that Justice Simon Amobeda had previously ordered the Kano State Government to pay the sum of N30 Billion as compensation to the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders.