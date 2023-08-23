N300m Bullet Car : Wike Decries Social Media Attack

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, decried the social media attack against him and FCTA Permanent Secretary, over allegations that he resumed office with a N300 million bullet proof car.

Wike who raised the alarm after his tour of the Abuja’s Light Rail system, said mischief makers bent on distracting him from restoring the glory of the nation’s capital, has concocted the story to achieve their selfish ends.

Recall that a viral social media report had accused Wike of using a N300 million bullet proof vehicle, as FCT Minister.

While he vowed to make Abuja’s railway system work in a short period of time, warned those spreading the rumours to desist from it.

Wike clarified that when he resumed office, the Permanent Secretary told him that there were official vehicles for him and that is what he is using, not a bulletproof vehicle.

“I have no bulletproof vehicle, check the car I am using, you can confirm, ordinarily I wouldn’t bother, but you can confirm. When I came the Permanent Secretary said there are vehicles for me and that’s what I’m using.” Wike said.

According to him, “The Abuja Metro Rail project is one of the projects this administration wants to complete and put to use immediately to reduce the traffic in the city.

“The money for the rehabilitation of the project is there, we will make sure the contractor is paid to ensure that the project is completed and commissioned in the next few months.”