N3.7trn Budget Padding: PDP Wants Review Of 2024 Budget

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the 2024 budget to restore its integrity.

This, the party stated, will require an investigation into the alleged insertion of the sum of N3.7 trillion into the budget.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, restated its demand that President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio should be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged looting of N108 billion belonging to the people of Akwa Ibom State and the N86 billion contract scam under his watch as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The party described the press statement by the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio as diversionary, which it said, was to suppress the demand for an open investigation into the alleged improper insertion of N3.7 trillion for non-existing projects in the 2024 budget.

It stated that the dismissive by the Senate President’s office was “Clear that it is jittery that an open and detailed investigation into the allegation will further expose the perpetrators and how money was allegedly shared among APC lawmakers.”

PDP noted that at a time when Nigerians are passing through severe economic hardship, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led “Senate is busy defending and frustrating investigation into allegation of massive manipulation and looting of resources meant for the wellbeing of the citizens.

“The Akpabio-led APC leadership in the Senate ought to know that no amount of threats, harassment, suspension of whistleblowers, and attempts to blackmail the opposition through diversionary press statements and sponsored articles in a section of the media can suppress the demand for an open investigation into the alleged budget padding which is already in the public domain.”

The party stated that the failure by the Akpabio-led APC leadership to allow for an investigation into the budget padding allegation constitutes a huge smear on the image of the Senate.

“If Senator Akpabio has nothing to fear, he should immediately recall Senator Abdul Ningi and allow for an open and detailed investigation into the allegation of discrete insertion of N3.7 trillion into the 2024 budget,” PDP stated.