N3.2bn Fraud: Reps Want EFCC, ICPC To Summon Perm Secs

…Issues 72hr Ultimatum To Transport, Women, Humanitarian Affairs Perm Secs

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Monday urged the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (IPCC) to invite two former permanent secretaries in the Federal Ministry of Labour, Williams Alo and Yerima Tafa over a N3, 201,583,662.65 financial infractions while in office.

The committee also gave the current Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Saliu Usman, 72 hours to appear before it to respond to the seven audit queries from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation for the 2021 financial year.

The permanent secretaries in the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Women Affairs and Humanitarian Services, Adeleye Ayodeji, Mariam Keshinro and Yakubu Kofamata respectively are also to appear before the committee within the next 72 hours.

Chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), who announced the resolution said Williams Alo and Yerima Tafa who were the permanent secretaries in the ministry when the infraction took place should be held liable for the infraction since they were the accounting officers in the ministry.

Salam said the committee was making every effort to address the queries contained in both the 2020 and 2021 audit report before the 2022 report is submitted in April.

He said they had written seven different letters to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to appear before the committee without any response and without giving any reason for not appearing.

He also said the ministry failed to provide the relevant documents needed to clear them of the 32 audit queries against them from the 2020 audit report.

Salam said although the Auditor General for the Federation made specific recommendations, the committee decided to write the ministry, giving them an opportunity to defend themselves, adding that the minister has consistently refused to honour the invitation.

He lamented that several other MDAs have cultivated the habit of ignoring parliamentary invitations to account for public funds appropriated by the National Assembly, adding that the Nigerian public has been blaming the National Assembly for not carrying out oversight.

