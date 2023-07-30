N2M up for Grabs At 2023 Valuejet Cup

The organisers of the ValueJet Cup, an off-season football tournament designed to support the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs preparing for the new continental and domestic League season have announced millions of Naira as the prize monies for the participating clubs.

Eight NPFL clubs which include Nigeria’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup campaigners and other NPFL clubs will participate in the second edition of the tournament which will take place between August 4 and 10 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

The Chairman of the ValueJet Cup, Otunba Tade Azeez, has said, there will be a 100% increment in the revenue share for the participating clubs. “We have increased the pool of revenue for the participating clubs, there will be 100% increment in the appearance and logistics fee. Each participating club will earn N500,000, while the winner will take home N2M as prize money.

The second and third-placed teams will get an improved amount of N1.5 million and N1 million respectively,” he said. “We want to improve the organisation of the tournament yearly, and we have increased the revenue share for the clubs. We will broadcast all the games and produce content for the football fans.

Our dream is to make the tournament a hub for clubs in Africa to prepare for the new season and we are excited about our growth. We appreciate our sponsor ValueJet Airline for their premium support.”