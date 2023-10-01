N2bn Palliatives: We’re Not Corrupt Govt Like Yours, Osun PDP Replies APC

The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted the state All Progressives Congress (APC) over the alleged diversion of the N2 billion naira palliative fund, saying “We are not a corrupt government like yours.

This was in response to the statement credited to the APC, Osun PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi said the APC government that ran the state aground with multi billion naira debt without any democratic dividends, thinks and believes every leader is a kleptocrat with a sadist mindset like the previous APC government.

” Governor Ademola Adeleke is a due process leader who cherishes accountability and transparency in all governmental processes. A procurement order has been placed for palliative materials and they will soon arrive.

” The palliative plan by Governor Adeleke is very comprehensive and is designed to be sufficient enough to reach the mass of our people. Only people voted out for thieving records will think the Governor from a billionaire background will divert a palliative fund that is publicly declared.

” We want to put it on record that an internal probe conducted by this government had since revealed multi-billion naira maladministration and mismanagement under the previous APC government. Our government is however deeply interested in turning a new leaf rather than conducting a full probe of the Oyetola government.

” We also want to affirm that the PDP government in Osun state has a policy of cooperation and collaboration to achieve developmental goals. In a federation, the states are obliged to ensure seamless intergovernmental relations for national development. The presidency appreciates Adeleke’s governorship, a development that is worrying the state chapter of APC.

” Rather than undermining federal palliative policy, Osun state is complementing it, ensuring a holistic approach and value for money without an avenue for self-enrichment as was the case in the past. We are not a government that hoards palliatives; we are an accountable government that has integrity and is led by a Governor from a reputable philanthropic family.

When the state APC makes an irresponsible allegation of fund diversion, the relevant agency of our government will take appropriate legal action. We invite APC to Ipade Imole on Thursday to listen to a transparent Governor delivering detailed stewardship to the good people of Osun State”, the statement by the party chairman of PDP noted.