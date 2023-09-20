N2bn Palliative: Ondo Dep Gov Faces Impeachment Over N300m Approval For Bulletproof Jeep

…State Assembly begins process, probes allegation

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced the process of impeaching Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over what it called abuse of office for approving for himself, the sum of N300m to purchase a bulletproof SUV.

Aiyedatiwa allegedly sourced the money from the N2billion Palliative Fund recently disbursed to the 36 states by the Federal Government.

As an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly was ongoing yesterday, there was a heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

According to sources within the Assembly, 23 lawmakers have already signed the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

According to the source, trouble started when Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

This approval was allegedly given while the state Governor was recuperating in Germany.

Further complicating matters, it was learnt that Aiyedatiwa ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the Palliative fund.

This fund, provided by the Federal government, was intended to support states in addressing the needs of their citizens.

The source said the impeachment proceedings underscore the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, even at the highest levels of state governance.