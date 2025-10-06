N281bn Worth Of Jet A1 Departs Nigeria For US, Others

A 258,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel valued at N281 billion ($187 million) have departed Nigeria to various destinations following high demand.

The fuel demand is forecast to rise by about 50 kbd year-on-year in October, 2025 in United States and Mexico, Chile, Spain, Italy, Poland and Netherlands as a tonne of the fuel is $728.26 per tonne in Europe as at September 30.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ s Shipping Position, Tom Strong ferried out 44,000 tonnes; Hafnia Panther, 44,000 tonnes; Ardmore Sea Vintage, 38,000 tonnes; Albaro, 44,000 tonnes; Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes and STI Mighty, 44,000 tonnes from Dangote Refinery.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Torm Strong is en route to the Port of Gavle, Sweden, while Hafnia Panther is at Houston, United States as Abaro is sailing to the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In September, 349,000 tonnes of the fuel valued at N365 billion ($236 million) were ferried to various destinations by six ships.

The NPA’s shipping data indicated that Front Future left the country with 99,000 tonnes; Nave Atria, 40,000 tonnes and Albaro, 44,000 tonnes; Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes; STI Mighty, 44,000 tonnes; Ardmore Endurance, 40,000 tonnes and MH Daisen, 38,000 tonnes.

In July 2025, NPA’s shipping data indicated that 488,000 tonnes of the fule left the country, while 527,000 tonnes tonnes in June.

The export increased by 62 per cent from 186,000 tonnes in May to 488, 000 tonnes in July. The shipping data also revealed that 13 vessels left Dangote Jetty in Lagos July and 12 vessels in June to various destinations.

Grace lifted 44,000 tonnes; MT Amif, 19,000 tonnes; Elandra Palm, 40,000 tonnes and STI Meraux, 37,000 tonnes, Torm Alexandra, 44000 tonnes; Binta Saleh, 44,000 tonnes; Al Khtam, 44,000 tonnes and MT Hellas Fighter, 44,000 tonnes.

Also,data provided by NPA indicated that 341,000 tonnes left the country in June 2025 and 186,000 tonnes in May to various destinations.

Recall that global aviation bodies like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had championed the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as part of an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In an effort to meet environmental targets, the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) called for the new Dangote Refinery to lead the charge in SAF production, noting that Africa, home to one of the fastestgrowing aviation markets, must position itself at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel development.

With Dangote Refinery’s advanced infrastructure and capacity, AFCAC sees it as a potential key player in reshaping the continent’s aviation fuel landscape, making SAF production a priority for future-proofing the industry.

Meanwhile, NGO Climate Catalyst and the SASHA Coalition has stressed the need for robust due diligence to ensure investments in aviation biofuels and efuels are both environmentally sustainable and financially sound.

It noted in its report that biofuel feed stocks may cause biodiversity loss, land-use change emissions or breach environmental rules, leading to regulatory penalties, saying that poor worker reskilling, lack of local economic planning, or weak community engagement could destabilise jobs and damage reputations.

Also, it explained that misuse of resources like food, water or energy could exacerbate insecurity, undermining community well – being and long-term investment stability.