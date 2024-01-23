N28.7trn 2024 Budget skewed against North –Senators from region

Fifty-eight senators from the North, yesterday in Abuja, alleged that provisions of the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget, were skewed against the region. The lawmakers also kicked against the relocation of some federal agencies to Lagos, threatening to use the court to stop the decision of the Federal Government. In a statement signed by the spokesperson to the group, Senator Suleiman Kawu Summaila (NNPP Kano South), the lawmakers, however, said that they were ready to dialogue with the Executive for reversal of the alleged lopsidedness. The statement is titled: “Allocation and distribution of funds in 2024 National Budget and Relocation of some Federal Agencies to Lagos.”

The statement reads: “As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the federal government. “In particular, lop-sidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos are seriously viewed by us as disturbing. “We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws. “We are assuring our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues in order to address these matters effectively.

“We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation. “We recognise the significance of our role as a bridge between the people and their government, and it is with great responsibility and dedication that we undertake this task. “We acknowledge that our constituents have shown great patience and trust in our abilities thus far. It is now our turn to ask for their continued support and understanding during this critical juncture. “We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary.” The N28.7 trillion 2024 budget was passed for third reading by both chambers of the National Assembly on December 30, 2023, and assented to by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 1, 2024.