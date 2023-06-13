N25k Saga: Hilda Baci Cries Out, Says I Spent 80 Million For Cook-A-Thon

Following the allegations laid against Hilda Baci for charging N25k for a meet-and-greet in Abuja, the 27-year-old chef has revealed that she spent over N80 million on her Cook-A-Thon event.

Hilda made this known via a WhatsApp conversation with a brand accusing her of causing them losses in their upcoming event.

She said, “I spent over N80m of my hard-earned money for my cook-a-thon so people could eat and drink for free.”

The renowned chef also shared the conversation she had with the brand on her Instagram story.

Recall that Hilda had denied having any knowledge of an upcoming event that was charging her fans N25k for a meet and greet in Abuja.

However, the organization hosting the event on Tuesday, June 13 called her out causing netizens to bash her.

According to her, her cook-a-thon was meant to provide an opportunity for people to come, eat, and drink.

“She explained that it was a massive undertaking that required a lot of funds to pull off.

However, her revelation has sparked a lot of reactions on social media as some people gave her their support, while others still bashed her over the event.

See her chat below: