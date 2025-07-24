N250m Lifeline: Otu Flags Off Economic Rebirth For 500 Retirees

Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive economic development and social justice with the official launch and disbursement of N250 million in grants to 500 retirees under the Retiree Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (REDI).

Otu, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Peter Odey, made the declaration during the REDI grant disbursement ceremony held at Hogis Royale Hotel, Calabar, yesterday.

Each beneficiary received a N500,000 grant to start micro or small-scale businesses, marking a bold step in repositioning senior citizens as active contributors to the state’s economy.

Describing the initiative as “expanded reciprocity” for those who committed their prime years to public service, Otu said REDI was part of his broader vision to promote human capital development and economic empowerment under the “People First” agenda.

He said: “This government recognizes the value of our retirees and seeks to reintegrate them into productive life. “The REDI programme offers both skills training and funding support to help them transition from public service to private enterprise.”

He noted that the disbursement marks the first phase of the programme, which will be replicated in the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts in the coming months.