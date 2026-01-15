N246bn Allocation To NEDC Statutory Lump Sum, Not Salaries – DG Budget

The Budget Office of the Federation has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) operates a ₦246 billion salaries budget, describing the allegation as false and misleading.

Clarifying the issue in a signed press statement on Thursday, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu, said the claim stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s budgeting framework.

“Contrary to claims circulating in the public domain, the ₦246.77 billion reflected against the NEDC in the budget is not a salaries-only allocation. It is a statutory lump-sum provision, initially presented at an aggregate level, consistent with established budget preparation practices for statutory and quasi-statutory bodies under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF),” Yakubu said.

He explained that the suggestion that ₦244 billion of the allocation is earmarked solely for personnel costs is factually incorrect.

“During budget preparation, where agencies do not submit complete internal economic breakdowns at the point of upload, allocations may temporarily appear under the Personnel Cost heading as a technical placeholder. This is a recognised procedural convention pending detailed submissions, legislative adjustments, and approved reallocations during budget execution,” he added.

Yakubu stressed that such technical presentation should not be confused with actual spending intent.

On capital expenditure, he noted that the ₦2.70 billion cited in public commentary reflects the National Assembly-approved rephasing of capital votes in the 2025 budget, with approximately 70 per cent rolled into the 2026 fiscal year.

According to him, the decision was legislative and related to the timing and sequencing of appropriations, and does not suggest the absence of development projects.

“The project schedules attached to the same budget documents show multiple ongoing interventions across the North East, including agricultural support programmes, food security initiatives, orphanage construction and rehabilitation, IDP camp reconstruction, borehole projects, security logistics, and constituency-level development projects,” Yakubu said.

“Selective reading of a single budget line while ignoring accompanying schedules is not analysis; it is a distortion.”

He further explained that personnel costs within a development commission are normal and necessary.

“Personnel costs fund engineers, procurement officers, project managers, monitoring and evaluation teams, and fiduciary oversight required to design, supervise, and deliver projects effectively. No development institution executes its mandate without institutional capacity,” he said.

Yakubu noted that the NEDC operates within established accountability frameworks, including the MTEF, annual Appropriation Acts, National Assembly oversight, quarterly budget performance reporting, and statutory audits.

He said while public scrutiny is welcome, it must be informed by an understanding of the budgetary process.

“The claim that the NEDC exists merely to pay salaries is unfounded. It conflates technical budget presentation with actual expenditure intent, ignores legislative appropriation dynamics, and disregards project-level evidence already embedded in official documents,” the statement said.

The Budget Office urged commentators and members of the public to engage responsibly with fiscal information, warning that misinformation undermines accountability.

“Misinformation does not serve accountability, and ignorance of the budget process should not be weaponised as public commentary,” the statement concluded.