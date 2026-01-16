N246bn Allocation To NEDC Not For Salary Alone –DG Budget

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) does not operate an N246 billion salaries budget, as falsely alleged in a social media space, the Budget Office of the Federation declared.

Clarifying this position in press statement on Thursday, Director – General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu, said the assertion was misleading, inaccurate, and rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s budgeting framework.

“Contrary to claims circulating in the public domain, the N246.77 billion reflected against the NEDC in the budget is not a salaries-only allocation.

It is a statutory lump-sum provision, initially presented at an aggregate level, consistent with established budget preparation practices for statutory and quasistatutory bodies under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). “The suggestion that N244 billion of this allocation is earmarked solely for personnel costs is factually incorrect.

During budget preparation, where agencies do not submit complete internal economic breakdowns at the point of upload, allocations may temporarily appear under the Personnel Cost heading as a technical placeholder.

“This is a recognised procedural convention pending detailed submissions, legislative adjustments, and approved reallocations during budget execution,” DG budget explained.

He said the technical presentation must not be confused with spending intent. He added that, with respect to capital expenditure, the N2.70 billion cited in public commentary reflects the National Assemblyapproved rephrasing of capital votes in the 2025 budget, with approximately 70 per cent rolled into the 2026 fiscal year.

This was a legislative decision regarding the timing and sequencing of appropriations and does not indicate a lack of development projects. Yakubu explained further,:

“The project schedules attached to the same budget documents show multiple ongoing interventions across the North East, including agricultural support programmes, food security initiatives, orphanage construction and rehabilitation, IDP camp reconstruction, boreholes, security logistics, and constituency-level development projects.”

Selective reading of a single budget line while ignoring accompanying schedules is not analysis—it is a distortion.”