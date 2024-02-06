N21bn Money Laundering: Judge Throws Out Charge Against Ex-Chief Of Air Staff, Amosun

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, has quashed the N21.5bn money laundry charges slammed against the former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosun, alongside two others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency had on June 29, 2016, arraigned Amosun alongside a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun, and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Gbadebo Olugbenga, on a 26-count charge.

They were however re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on a 13-count amended charge designated FHC/L/280C/16 on money laundering to the tune of N21.5bn.

The military chiefs were specifically being dragged before the court over alleged conspiracy and conversion of the funds belonging to the NAF to their personal use.

But in his ruling on the application initiated by the defendants asking the court to quash the charge brought against them, Justice Aneke upheld their preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case because the defendants were serving officers of the military at the time, stated that, “As officers of the armed forces, they ought to have been first investigated by the Armed Forces and tried rather than charging them before this court.”

Justice Aneke declared the investigation carried out on Amosu dated January 30, 2015, as null and void.