N217bn: Umahi Lists Federal Roads To Be Reconstructed

The Minister for Works, David Umahi on Thursday listed the dilapidated federal roads that needed to be reconstructed with the sum of N217 billion.

Umahi stated this on Friday while announcing that the ministry has initiated contact with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the urgency of rehabilitating roads across the country.

Nigeria's Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced that the ministry has initiated contact with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the urgency of rehabilitating deteriorated roadways throughout the nation.

Speaking while inaugurating four road project committees in Abuja said the ministry was setting up committees to oversee road maintenance and ensure that contractors fulfill their contractual obligations.

“The committees are to monitor the reconstruction of the Benin-Warri Dual Carriageway (Section I, II and III) and dualisation of East-West Road Section III: Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction) Oone Port Junction road in Rivers.

“The directors in this ministry met, and we agreed to constitute a task force that will be resident in these locations for efficient supervision.

“They will redesign the roads to meet the site situations, and article two of the contract we signed under section 51 of the General Conditions of the contract gives us the permission and legal right to redefine the projects.

“This means we can rescope the projects and quality, we are leveraging on that to save our people from the hardship. We will use one-foot thick concrete to rebuild the road. We are already working on the bills to redefine it,” Umahi said.

The Minister added that the Federal Government has shown focus on the roads between Benin and Warri and the road between Eleme and Onne Port.

“Let me graciously announce that the ministry contacted Mr President on 260 projects that need very immediate and quick intervention across the federation.

“The projects are from the motions of the National Assembly, the outcry of the public and compilations from controllers of our states and the total cost is N217 billion.

“We have sent it to Mr President, and the National Assembly is aware, and he has directed that we submit at FEC for discussions,” he said.

Umahi added that the roads are key factors for revolutionising the nation’s commerce, education, security and power and that President Tinubu is committed to the nation’s road infrastructure.

Speaking further on the approval of funds for the projects, the former Ebonyi governor said the president had approved funds for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The minister decried the failures of several parts of the East-West Road, saying, “Last week, we had a lot of failures on our East-West Road between Warri and Cross Rivers.

“We had 12 points that totally collapsed, and if we have another flood, the entire section may collapse. Three bridges totally collapsed, and we have to reconstruct all of those roads.”