N210trn Unaccounted Funds: NNPCL Responds To Senate Queries

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has formally responded to queries raised by 19 Senators in relation to unaccounted funds amounting to N210 trillion in its audited accounts within the period 2017-2023.

New Telegraph reports that on Tuesday, October 07, Senator Aliyu Wadada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, the Senator noted that the responses from NNPCL had yet to undergo a thorough examination by the committee.

He stated that on the 29th July, 2025, the committee had the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Engineer Bayo Ojulari, to respond to questions relating to the queries.

“While we were on recess, management of NNPCL wrote to the committee, requesting an extension of time to enable them to compile data and respond comprehensively to the questions we raised, and we granted that request.

“They have since responded, and we now have answers to all 19 questions we sent to them,” Wadada noted

Wadada buttressed that the committee had not made the responses available to members, which means no public statement on the substance of the responses would be released until the report is presented before the committee.

“But let me assure you, as I promised earlier on behalf of the committee, we will do justice to the matter,” he added.

Wadada added that more concerns have arisen beyond the audited statements, especially on production sharing contracts.

He noted that the committee is seeking to clear ambiguities on the allocation of production costs, which comprises the proportion accruing to NNPCL, International oil companies, and the federal government the agreements.

“We find it difficult to understand why NNPC Retail should record a loss, but we will seek clarification when the corporation appears before us,” Wadada said.

The senator concluded by assuring that the public and media would be informed of the findings once the committee reviews the submissions.

“As far as the audited financial statements are concerned — which cover the period between 2017 and 2023 — NNPC has submitted its responses to the 19 questions we asked.

Out of those answers, the ones that make sense and those that do not will be evident to the public,” he noted.