N20m Up For Grabs In YUCATECO Boxing League

The MD/CEO of YUCATECO Boxing Promotions, Omole Imadu, has announced a whopping sum of N20M in prize money for all the boxers taking part in the maiden edition of the Nation- wide Boxing League put together by the outfit.

Speaking during the press conference heralding the league, Imadu said that the league would run for 12 weeks even as he stated that it will involve different boxing clubs that have already registered for the biggest boxing show in the country.

Imadu, who has been a boxing promoter since 2006 explained that the league will hold in eight venues in Lagos and six venues in other South West States. The Lagos leg kicks off at the Gymnasium Hall of the National Institute for Sports, National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, between November 6 and 7, and Ikorodu between November 10 and 11.

It will be turn of Agege on November 17 and 18 before moving to Molete in Ibadan, Akure in Ondo State and later Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta in Ogun State, before returning to Egbeda in Lagos State.

Explaining the modalities for the league, the Edo State born boxing promoter stated that boxers would be gaining points fighting in each venue, positing that apart from the N20m at stake, boxers would get purse for each appearance as clubs would be gaining points depending on the performance of their pugilists.