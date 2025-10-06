N200bn Intervention Fund For MSMEs, Manufacturers To Boost Competitiveness – Tinubu

…reaffirms resolve to address poverty, unemployment

President Bola Tinubu has explained that his administration established the ₦200 billion intervention fund to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers in order to assist in boosting their competitiveness and addressing structural challenges.

He said beyond the GDP growth of 4.23 per cent recorded in September 2025, the economic reforms spearheaded by his administration have started yielding tangible results across sectors, surpassing projections from multilateral agencies and indigenous economic experts.

The President stated this in Abuja on Monday when he officially declared open the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit, just as he noted that the belief in the nation’s economic experts had been the magic wand behind his administration’s ongoing reforms.

Represented at the summit by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President maintained that all decisions taken by his administration had been “guided by the pursuit of balance between economic logic and public expectation.”

Stating why the administration established the ₦200 billion intervention fund to support MSMEs and manufacturers, Tinubu restated his administration’s resolve to rekindle hope for poor, vulnerable and jobless Nigerians by creating corridors for them, especially the youth, to access loans, grants and equity investments.

“As a people-oriented government, our priority remains restoring hope to the unemployed, the poor, the excluded, and the vulnerable. We have created pathways for young Nigerians to access grants, loans, and equity investments of up to 100,000 dollars to scale their enterprises, innovate, and build sustainable livelihoods.

“We established a ₦200 billion intervention fund to support micro, small, and medium enterprises and manufacturers, helping them overcome structural challenges and enhance competitiveness.

“Our expansion of digital micro-loan access has improved financial inclusion, empowering small businesses and stimulating community-level productivity. These efforts underline our commitment to an economy that works for all Nigerians.”

The Nigerian leader attributed the significant progress his administration has made so far in stabilising Nigeria’s economy and rescuing public finance to the patience and sacrifices made by Nigerians.

“As experts in the economy, you know more than the average citizen that the stability in our foreign exchange market is not accidental. It reflects deliberate choices guided by the same economic wisdom that gatherings such as this embody.

“Along with subsidy removal, these decisions have rescued our public finances, stabilised the economy, and reassured investors at home and abroad. We owe this progress to the sacrifices of Nigerians, whose patience and understanding have been the bedrock of our endurance. To them, I say: the better days we promised are already within sight,” he stated.

The President acknowledged what he described as a “resounding consensus” that ongoing reforms by his administration have stabilised the nation’s macroeconomic environment, with the economy “expanding to ₦372.8 trillion in 2024, up from ₦309.5 trillion in 2023.”

Outlining some of the progress made so far in reviving the economy, the President said, “Our total revenue collection also rose from ₦19.9 trillion in 2023 to ₦25.2 trillion in 2024, and as of August 2025, it had reached ₦27.8 trillion, surpassing the revenue target of ₦18.32 trillion.

“These triumphs and projections are guided by the promise we have made to the nation—to grow Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio from 97 per cent, where we met it, to a sustainable level.

“Aside from the good news that this ratio has now reduced to less than 50 per cent, I am proud to share that this performance, in our early days in office, inspired Fitch to upgrade Nigeria’