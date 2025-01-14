‘N2.8bn For Electricity To Embassies, Consulates’ll Boost Operations’

Share

An analyst, Melford Tamuna, has said that N2.8 billion allocation for electricity to embassies, consulates of Nigeria in the Federal Government’s budget for 2025 will boost their operations.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he opined that the allocation may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to Federal Government’s overall N47.9 trillion budget, but it’s a crucial step in ensuring that Nigeria’s diplomatic missions can function effectively.

He decried that lack of funding for electricity had taken a toll on these missions, affecting their basic operations.

According to the FG’s 2025 budget currently before the National Assembly, N2.8 billion was allocated for payment of electricity charges for 109 Nigerian embassies, consulates and High Commissions as part of their annual overhead expenditure.

The 109 foreign missions under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs comprise 76 Embassies, 22 High Commissions, and 11 Consulates. Tamuna said: “Imagine being a diplomat representing Nigeria in a foreign country, struggling to keep the lights on due to unpaid electricity bills.

It’s not only embarrassing but also undermines the country’s reputation and ability to engage in effective diplomacy. “The allocation of N2.83 billion will go a long way in addressing this issue.

It’s a significant increase from previous years and demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts.

“However, it’s essential to consider the broader context. Nigeria’s economy has been facing significant challenges, including a decline in oil revenues and a growing budget deficit.

The government has had to make tough choices about how to allocate limited resources.” He added: “In this context, the allocation of N2.83 billion for electricity charges in diplomatic missions is a testament to the government’s priorities.

It recognizes the importance of diplomacy in promoting Nigeria’s interests abroad and supporting economic development.

“The impact of this allocation will be felt beyond the diplomatic missions themselves. It will also have a positive effect on Nigeria’s economy and international relations.

