N2.5bn Frozen Account Cripples ABU’s Operations – VC

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has decried costly legal battle and ganishee of the sum of over N2.5 billion as major factors exerting pressure on effective running of the university.

Prof. Kabir Bala, Vice-Chancellor of the university, disclosed this at the 44th Convocation Ceremony held at Mamman Kontagora Square, ABU main campus, Samaru, Zaria yesterday.

He noted that ABU, like many other Nigerian universities, face financial challenges to support its vision of sustaining and modernising its activities and operations.

The VC was particular about the order of the National Industrial Court, which had ordered the university’s account with the Central Bank ganisheed in the sum of N2.585 billion.

Bala noted with dismay that the affected account of the university contained third-party funds such as local and foreign research grants, funds belonging to units of the university that were affiliated to and supported by external organisations.

The vice-chancellor added that the ganisheed account also contained funds meant for TETFUND projects, programmes and foreign scholars.

He explained that as a result of the order, all aspects of operations requiring complementation of certain expenditures such as sanitation, electricity and other forms of utilities were severely hampered.

Bala therefore, called for greater collaboration among all stakeholders to fashion out more innovative ways of ensuring smooth running of the university.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale-Ahmed, said the Nigeria university system was engulfed with challenges, involving funding, governance and management.

Yayale-Ahmed advocated for financial independence and minimal bureaucratic interference towards ensuring that university remains a hub for intellectual discourse and innovation.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the university, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, tasked the graduands to leverage the 21st century as the age of digital and social revolution.

According to the chancellor, technology has become the main access to almost all occupations, professions and vocations.

The Obi of Onitsha urged the graduands to be nimble on their feet, and be adaptable as they venture to seize the opportunities in 21st century technology.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 44th convocation ceremony celebrated 21,952 graduands for 2023/24 academic session.

Of the total, 5,756 obtained postgraduate degrees, while 16,196 bagged bachelor degrees.

